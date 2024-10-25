Ed Sheeran releasing '+-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live),' recorded live on Mathematics world tour

After releasing Mathematics Tour Collection -- basically a greatest hits-type album that features all the songs he plays in concert -- Ed Sheeran is now releasing a version that was actually recorded live during his tour.

Mathematics (Tour Collection: Live) is due out Dec. 27 and is available for pre-order now.

On Instagram, Ed writes, "I've had so many fans along the way ask me to make a live album, as I know my show is something that people like sometimes more than my recorded work. It never felt right up to now."

"Mathematics has been a culmination of everything since 2010, both the tour, and the collection of songs, so it felt right to do a Live collection of the songs from the tour," he adds, saying that "it sounds bloody wicked," adding, "I hope you like it."

The album is available in multiple versions, including digital, a 2-CD set and a 2-cassette set. Disc one features live versions of hits like "Perfect," "Shape of You," "Shivers" and "Thinking Out Loud," while Disc two features the studio versions the live songs, plus a few extra tracks, like Ed's duet with Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care."

If you buy the limited-edition CDs at Ed's online store, you'll also get some collectible postcards. Also available at the online store are album bundles that pair the music with merch like scarfs, socks, hoodies and knitted winter hats.

Here's the track listing of Mathematics (Tour Collection: Live) -- though the title is actually written out as mathematical symbols, each representing one of his albums: +-=÷× (Tour Collection: Live).

Disc 1 [Live]

"Castle On The Hill" (Live)

"Shivers" (Live)

"The A Team" (Live)

"Don't/Nina Medley" (Live)

"Lego House" (Live)

"Eyes Closed" (Live)

"Give Me Love" (Live)

"Galway Girl" (Live)

"Thinking out Loud" (Live)

"Sing" (Live)

"Photograph" (Live)

"Tenerife Sea" (Live)

"Perfect" (Live)"

"Bloodstream" (Live)

"You Need Me, I Don't Need You"(Live)

"Shape Of You" (Live)

"Bad Habits" (Live)

Disc 2 [Studio]

"The A Team

"Lego House"

"Give Me Love"

"Sing"

"Don't"

"Thinking out Loud"

"Bloodstream"

"Photograph"

"Tenerife Sea"

"I See Fire"

"Castle On The Hill"

"Shape Of You"

"Galway Girl"

"Perfect"

"Happier"

"Dive"

"I Don't Care"

"Beautiful People"

"Afterglow"

"Bad Habits"

"Shivers"

"Eyes Closed"

