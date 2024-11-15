Elton John reveals his advice to Chappell Roan after election: 'Turn it into art'

In a chat with Variety, music icon Elton John reveals that Chappell Roan looked to him for advice after she was disappointed with the results of the presidential election.

"Chappell Roan is my new FaceTime buddy," Elton says of the "Hot to Go" singer, whose music he'd featured on his Apple Music radio show as far back as September 2023. The two got to hang out and have dinner together earlier this year and are now pals.

"I FaceTimed her last night, because she was down about the election," Elton continues. "And I said, 'You know what, Chappell? You can’t do anything about it. Just do what great artists do, in times when people are bewildered — turn to your own writing or your photography or your dancing or your acting and just turn it into art.'”

"She’s such a great girl," Elton added. He didn't reveal if Chappell planned to take his advice or not.

Chappell recently scored six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

