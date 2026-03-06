Eve releases 25th anniversary edition of 'Scorpion,' looks back on 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind'

Eve released her sophomore album, Scorpion, 25 years ago. In honor of the milestone, she's released a 25th anniversary limited-edition vinyl.

The two-LP red-and-black vinyl is now available for purchase and includes an insert signed by Eve. Eve also posted a photo of herself posing with the special release and a video of herself playing it on a record player.

"I haven't, honestly, heard that years. ... But immediately I'm like, it's so Ruff Ryders. Like, that is that Ruff Ryder, Harlem, New York flow," she says when listening to her song "Cowboy." She then reacted to album cut "You Had Me, You Lost Me."

Scorpion also included songs "Who's That Girl" and "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" featuring Gwen Stefani, which she and Gwen looked back on in a new episode of Vevo's Footnotes.

"I remember being so excited about where my career was headed and the music I was making," Eve says. "The record is meant to be fun and cocky and celebratory."

She adds she "had always been a fan of No Doubt and just had this gut feeling that Gwen and I would sound great on the track, vibe-wise."

Though there was initially pushback about the pairing, Gwen says they had chemistry "because we came from completely different worlds, but we had similar tastes, interests, and creativity. We appreciated each other’s worlds and coming together we knew we were going to create something new and have this fresh energy."

Eve says they "had a great time on set," while Gwen says feeling "like a fish out water" was part of what made the video so cool.

"Let Me Blow Ya Mind" went on to win the 2001 MTV VMA for best female video and the 2002 Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.