Exclusive vinyl from Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Kesha & more now available at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is offering shoppers exclusive and limited-edition vinyl releases as part of its Celebrate Pride: Loud and Proud campaign. The vinyl is available online and in select stores across North America.

Among the selections are a version of Zara Larsson's album Midnight Sun, pressed on Dolphin Splash Aqua Vinyl; a 7-inch single of Kesha's songs "ATTENTION!" and "Red Flag" on Violent Transparent vinyl; a heart-shaped single featuring Madison Beer's songs "bad enough" and "angel wings" pressed on Baby Blue vinyl; and a 2-LP version of the deluxe edition of Reneé Rapp's album Snow Angel, pressed on Lavender Marble vinyl.

Other vinyls available as part of the campaign include releases from JADE, Slayyyter, Robyn and Wet Leg.

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