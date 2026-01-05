Five years after 'drivers license,' Olivia Rodrigo's teasing something new on Jan. 8

Livies, get ready -- for something.

Olivia Rodrigo's website has been locked, and the only thing you can see is a fake form designed to look like a drivers license renewal application. A box marked "I'll be renewing online" has been checked off, and the "appointment time" is listed as "January 8" at "9 a.m. PST."

The drivers license number on the form is listed as 05212021, which is the day that her debut album SOUR came out, and notably, Jan. 8, 2021 was the day she released her career-making single "drivers license." That means whatever is coming on Jan. 8 will arrive on the fifth anniversary of the release of that song.

Fans have been speculating for months about Olivia's new album, and attempting to guess what four-letter word she's chosen for the title, assuming she'll follow the same naming convention as her albums SOUR and GUTS.

Olivia's GUTS world tour wrapped up July 1, 2025. Her most recent "official" single was 2024's "Obsessed."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.