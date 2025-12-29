'Golden' glistens at #1 on 'Billboard''s Radio Songs chart

The Billboard Hot 100 may be completely dominated by Christmas songs, but over on another of the publication's charts, "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters has just made some history.

As Billboard notes, the song, performed by the voices of HUNTR/X — Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami — tops the Radio Songs chart, which measures radio airplay across all musical genres. It's now the first K-pop song ever to take the #1 spot.

"Golden" previously spent eight weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 and three weeks on the Pop Airplay chart.

The trio of singers has been all over TV lately, appearing or performing on NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Saturday Night Live, the MTV VMAs and Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday. They'll also be performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Wednesday night on ABC.

