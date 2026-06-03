'Good Grief'! Sara Bareilles announces new album and tour

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, a documentary about Sara's first album in nearly seven years, has its premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival on Thursday night, and now she's announced details about the album that's the focus of the doc.

Also called Good Grief, the album arrives Aug. 28 and is available for preorder and presave now. Sara will donate 100% of the proceeds of the album sales from her website to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The album is Sara's first since 2019's Amidst the Chaos, and she says of the project, "This whole collection of songs felt like transmissions rather than a deliberate attempt to make sense of the world. My deepest hope is that Good Grief provides some kind of comfort or catharsis."

The first single, "Home," was inspired by a conversation between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper on Cooper's podcast. Sara writes on Instagram, "Hearing their stories of loss, I started feeling more courageous to tell mine."

"For me, this encapsulates the message of this record – sharing the thing that’s the most true, and through that building threads of connection between you and the people around you. It’s why we’re all here."

Sara's Good Grief tour will star Sept. 9 in Boston and is scheduled to run through Oct. 19 in Seattle. Presales start June 8: You can sign up for the artist presale at 12 p.m. local time; various other presales start at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

One dollar of every ticket purchased will go to the The Jed Foundation, which works to prevent suicide among teens and young adults.

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