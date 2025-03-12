Gracie Abrams honors late fan at Dublin concert; shares snippet of new song

Gracie Abrams temporarily stopped her concert in Dublin, Ireland, Monday night to honor a fan who passed away, and the moment was captured and posted on TikTok.

The late fan was named Lolly, and in the video posted by @EmilyHorrigan1 an audience member holds up a photo of Lolly and screams, "That's my best friend. She had tickets tonight."

Gracie crouches down, takes the photo and says, "She’s so beautiful. She’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen. Thank you so much for bringing her with you tonight. I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m so, so, so, so, so sorry.”

When the fan replies, "It's OK," Gracie corrects her. "No, it’s not. It’s not OK," she tells the audience member. "This is so beautiful that she’s with you here tonight. Thank you so much for coming.”

Gracie sets Lolly's photo on the stage and tells the audience member, “I love you guys so much. Thank you for being here. I just can’t imagine how you must be feeling right now. I’m here for you, and I love you so much.”

"She’s gorgeous, and she’s with us," she adds. "She’s with us."

The caption on the video reads, "thank you @gracie abrams for giving our best friend lolly her special moment on her 6th month anniversary."

Meanwhile, Gracie is teasing fans with new music. After giving an unreleased tune called "Death Wish" its live debut at her London show, she posted a recording of the first verse for fans who'd been asking for it so they could hear the lyrics more clearly.

She added, "Dunno what I want to do with all the music at this point, if it ends up being another full album or if there are EPs along the way or what .. stay tuned lol."

