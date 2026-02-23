Gracie Abrams makes official red carpet debut with Paul Mescal at BAFTA ceremony

Gracie Abrams and her boyfriend Paul Mescal made their red carpet debut as a couple Sunday at the BAFTAs, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

The two, who've been linked since 2024, have kept their relationship private in the past, but they were hand-in-hand at the London event, where Paul and his film Hamnet were nominated. Gracie even kissed Paul on the cheek as they posed for photos.

While Hamnet, which is about William Shakespeare and his family, won the award for outstanding British film, Paul lost the best supporting actor trophy to One Battle After Another star Sean Penn. Paul's Hamnet co-star Jessie Buckley did win leading actress, though.

According to Vogue, Gracie's gown, featuring beaded floral embroidery, was from Matthieu Blazy's pre-fall 2026 collection from Chanel. Paul, meanwhile, wore a black tux with a white collarless shirt.

The BAFTA red carpet moment came a few days after the two made their first public appearance together, at a London screening of Paul McCartney's new documentary, Man on the Run. Paul is playing McCartney in an upcoming biopic.

In other BAFTA news, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE, the voices of KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X, gave the first performance of "Golden" outside the U.S. at the ceremony. The movie itself was ruled ineligible for nomination, however, due to it not receiving a theatrical release before debuting on Netflix.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.