Grammy winner Lola Young to perform at Elton John's Oscar viewing party

Newly minted Grammy winner Lola Young has lined up her next big gig: She'll be providing the entertainment for Elton John's annual Oscar viewing party, which benefits his AIDS Foundation.

The 34th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place March 15 in West Hollywood, California. The event will be co-hosted by Elton and his husband David Furnish and Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka. Among those serving on the committee for the event are Sharon Stone, Patricia Arquette, Brandi Carlile, Keke Palmer, Eric McCormack, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey.

"Over the years, this stage has welcomed extraordinary young artists I have championed ... big voices that have gone on to shape culture and move the world," Elton said in a statement. "This year, we're thrilled to continue that tradition with Lola Young, a truly remarkable talent. It's such an exciting time for new British artists, and Lola's sheer brilliance has put her right at the forefront globally."

Last year, Elton told Lola that he'd "bet his house" that her song "d£aler" would be a #1 hit. When it failed to top the chart, Lola had posted a video on Instagram showing Elton jokingly turning over the keys to his house to her. "Can we stay [over] the odd night?" he asked her. "No, sorry," Lola responded. "It's mine now."

“It’s been incredible getting to know Elton and David, and I’m grateful for the support they’ve shown my music,” Lola said in a statement. She added, "I’m proud to be part of a night that helps make a meaningful impact.”

On Sunday, Lola won the Grammy for best pop solo performance for her hit "Messy."

Over the years, Elton's party has raised nearly $124 million for the cause.

