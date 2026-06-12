'Grateful' Taylor Swift inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame: 'Songwriting is the easiest thing I ever did'

Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg pose backstage during the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Steven Spielberg's new movie, Disclosure Day, opened at midnight Thursday, but at that time he was busy inducting Taylor Swift into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City.

Spielberg's speech during the annual gala was preceded by sombr performing her songs "Cardigan" and "Dear John." Inside the ballroom, Taylor sat with fiancé Travis Kelce, her mother, Andrea Swift, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

In his speech, Spielberg noted that Taylor is the youngest female songwriter to ever be inducted into the Hall, and said that her "place in our culture" rivals the likes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Carole King, James Taylor and Stevie Nicks.

"I love making movies," he concluded. "But I don't think I will ever fill stadiums of multigenerational fans who want to recite the dialogue from Indiana Jones. So thank you, Taylor, for the gift of your stories and for insisting on being an authentic voice in a world where the line between real and fake is increasingly blurred. You are our mirror ball."

When Taylor took the stage, she noted that in her entire 23-year career, "Songwriting was the easiest thing I ever did.” She said, "I think what I mean is that it was instinctual. No one taught me how to do it. I had to be taught how to entertain the crowd and learn choreography and be less annoying. ... But songwriting for me, it’s pretty much the only thing I ever just naturally did."

She concluded her speech by addressing the Hall of Fame organization: "I wanna thank the voters for celebrating and honoring the best and truest parts of my life. I’ll be forever grateful."

Also inducted Thursday night was Alanis Morrissette, who performed acoustic versions of her songs "Mary Jane" and "You Oughta Know." She was inducted by Brandi Carlile, who performed Alanis' song "Uninvited."

Another inductee was Kenny Loggins. He was ushered in by Gavin DeGraw, who performed Kenny's hit "Danny's Song" and joined him for "Celebrate Me Home." And Goo Goo Dolls singer John Rzeznik helped induct KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, teaming up with The Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan to perform their hit "Shout It Out Loud."

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