And the greatest pop song of the streaming era, according to Spotify, is ...

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, Nov. 8, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

After putting together a list of the Classic Pop Albums of the streaming era, Spotify's music editors have now created a list of the 100 Greatest Pop Songs of the Streaming Era. Unlike the albums list, this one is ranked.

So what's number one? It's Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." It was released in January of 2021, during a time, Spotify notes, that "the pop landscape was in a lull" because "the pandemic had stalled the development and promotion of new pop artists."

Boosted by its love triangle backstory, the song "whipped through the pop music discourse," Spotify writes, reminding us "what it felt like to watch a star be born in real time."

In terms of actual numbers, when "drivers license" was released, it broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single-day for a non-holiday song, and then broke its own record the next day.

The rest of the top 10 Greatest Pop Songs of the Streaming Era, according to Spotify, are:

2. Chappell Roan – "Pink Pony Club"

3. Taylor Swift – "Cruel Summer"

4. Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"

5. Carly Rae Jepsen – "Run Away With Me"

6. Justin Bieber – "Sorry"

7. Lorde – "Green Light"

8. Drake –"One Dance"

9. Billie Eilish – "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

10. Ariana Grande – "no tears left to cry"

Other songs on Spotify's list include Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," The Chainsmokers' "Closer," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar," Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Adele's "Hello," "Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" and multiple other songs by Dua, Taylor, Ed, Billie and Ariana.

