Halsey announces release date, reveals cover for 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey’s new album, The Great Impersonator, finally has a release date: Oct. 25.

The singer also unveiled the cover art for the record, which she has explained is a concept album that imagines what her music would have sounded like if she was working in the '70s, '80s, '90s and Y2K. She wrote on Instagram, "I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I've waited an eternity for you to have it. I'll wait a bit longer. I've waited a decade, already."

The cover art is a yellow-tinged closeup of Halsey's face, washed out except for two spots of blush on her cheeks. She's also wearing heavy fake eyelashes and lots of lipstick. The album title is written on a yellow star in the upper left corner, and there's also a message: "Step right up ladies and gentlemen, behold the marvel of a century! Witness the uncanny ability of a woman who can become anyone, anything your heart desires."

"But beware, for she is not just a master of disguise, but a spirit of transformation, slipping between the cracks of reality: one moment a beloved friend, the next a shadowy nightmare," the message continues. "She is the queen of the uncanny, the mistress of metamorphosis. Beware of The Great Impersonator."

The album is available for preorder now. There are also vinyl variants with different covers, each dedicated to one of the different decades Halsey embodies on the album.

Halsey unveiled the album cover after sending fans on a global scavenger hunt: She hid “five time capsules from five different decades” in New York, LA, London, Sydney and Toronto.

