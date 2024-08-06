Halsey details health struggles, shares desire for more kids in new interview

In a new interview on the medical podcast SHE MD, Halsey opens up about her recently revealed health diagnoses, as well as other health challenges.

Halsey shares that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome in high school, but, she says, "It was done in a very nonchalant way that was kind of just like, 'A lot of women have this. I don't know. Go home,' whatever, you know what I mean? ... There was no education, no information. I didn't really understand even what that was at the time."

Halsey was eventually diagnosed with endometriosis, which is what caused her, at age 20, to have two miscarriages within the same year. One of them happened during a concert, and she describes the incident in graphic detail. She underwent an eight-year "fertility journey," as she describes it, which included surgeries, and diet and lifestyle changes.

Halsey was able to have her son, Ender, but a few months after giving birth, she started rapidly losing weight, had joint pain and was exhausted. That's when she found that, in addition to lupus, she had a T-cell disorder that, she says, "operates essentially like a leukemia."

Halsey tells the podcast that she "absolutely" wants more children "really badly," calling her son "the light of my life."

"I think about ... I'm living as a sick person for a majority of [Ender's] life ... and I had a lot of guilt," she says. "And I just remember laying there and just feeling so bad about myself ... I was grieving the fact that I couldn't be the best mom in the world because I wanted to be the best mom in the world and history."

