Halsey's 'The Great Impersonator' lands at #1 on 'Billboard' Top Alternative Albums chart

Halsey's album The Great Impersonator has debuted on top of Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts.

This comes after the record earned 93,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending on Oct. 31, including 81,000 traditional album sales, according to Luminate.

The Great Impersonator, Halsey's fifth studio album, is the singer's third to come in at #1 on the Top Alternative Albums chart, after If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in 2021 and Badlands in 2015.

It's Halsey's first #1 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list since the chart became inclusive of alternative-leaning releases not firmly in the rock genre back in 2022.

The Great Impersonator landed at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 and Top Album Sales chart after its Oct. 25 release.

