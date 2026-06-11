Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter: Which 'SNL' host could get an Emmy nomination?

They say you've got to be in it to win it, and according to Variety, not every famous pop star who hosted Saturday Night Live last season has had their name put up for consideration for an Emmy Award.

Out of a possible 20, NBC has submitted 11 of SNL's season 51 hosts for consideration in the categories of guest comedy actor and actress. Of those 11, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo have been submitted for guest comedy actress, while Harry Styles and Bad Bunny have been submitted for guest comedy actor.

That means that Sabrina Carpenter is out of luck — she was not submitted. However, she's in good company, because Miles Teller, Matt Damon, Finn Wolfhard, Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell weren't submitted, either.

Ariana and Olivia's respective episodes drew some of the highest ratings of the season for SNL. Harry's ratings were on the high side, as well, but some of the actors and actresses who weren't submitted also had high ratings, so evidently that wasn't the only criteria.

Bad Bunny hosted the season opener in early October. Sabrina hosted later that month, while Ariana's episode aired in December. Harry did double duty in March. Olivia hosted in May.

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