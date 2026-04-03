Harry Styles' birthplace asks for support in UK Town of Culture bid

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles’ birthplace is looking for his help.

Chris Bloore, a member of Parliament for the town of Redditch, penned a letter to the singer asking him to support the town's bid to be the U.K. Town of Culture 2028. The title awards a smaller U.K. town with funding for a local cultural program.

"I'm writing as the Member of Parliament for Redditch with a simple ask: will you help us bring the UK Town of Culture 2028 title home?" the letter begins. "While Redditch might not always be centre stage, we've already got One Thing going for us: we're the birthplace of Harry Styles."

The letter goes on to name drop more of Harry and One Direction’s songs as Bloore touts all the town has to offer.

"For young people here, you've shown what's possible – going from Redditch to the world stage," Bloore continues, addressing Harry. "We're not asking for Watermelon Sugar-coated promises - just a genuine show of support from someone whose roots are right here."

No word yet on whether Harry has responded.

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