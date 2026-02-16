Harry Styles to curate UK's Meltdown Festival, play headlining show as part of event

Harry Styles is playing 12 nights at London's Wembley Stadium this summer, but fans will also have a chance to see him in a smaller London venue.

Harry has been announced as the curator of Meltdown, the world's longest-running artist-curated music festival. He'll be the 31st artist to curate the festival, following in the footsteps of past curators like David Bowie, Chaka Khan, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, The Cure's Robert Smith and more.

The festival runs from June 11 to June 21, and will take over the entire Southbank Arts Centre, a London arts complex that includes the Royal Festival Hall and the Hayward Gallery. It'll include a headlining concert by Harry, as well as performances from artists that represent his influences: pop, soul, electronic rock and emerging British talent.

Ticket information and the lineup will be announced later in the spring. You can sign up now to be notified at that time.

In a statement, Harry said, "My goal as the curator is to share the music and art that I love, and to celebrate the rich history of the [Southbank Centre]. We both share a passionate belief that music is a vital part of life. It brings us together and the Southbank Centre has been at the heart of it, providing easy access to great music for the past 75 years."

Mark Ball, artistic director of the Southbank Centre, said in a statement, "Harry Styles’ Meltdown feels like a natural expression of what the Southbank Centre exists to do, and we are delighted to become his creative playground in our anniversary year.”

