Harry Styles joined Vatican crowd during Pope Leo XIV's conclave election

Neil Mockford/GC Images
By Angeline Jane Bernabe
Harry Styles was among the thousands of people who gathered in Rome during Pope Leo XIV's conclave election.

An eagle-eyed onlooker snapped a photo of the singer and former One Direction member on the streets of Rome on Thursday, ahead of the Vatican's announcement that Leo XIV had been elected as the new pope.

The singer was spotted wearing a blue jacket, sunglasses and a baseball cap that read, "Techno is my boyfriend."
The hat, which some identified as from the clothing brand Idea, is currently sold out.
The image of Styles went viral on social media. Some said it was a Styles lookalike, but many were certain it was him.

Styles' incognito outing in Rome comes two years after he won the Grammy for album of the year for Harry's House in 2023. He's reportedly been working on new music. Fans recently spotted him out and about in Berlin, Germany. 

Pope Leo XIV's election drew thousands to Vatican Square on Thursday. The 69-year-old pope is a Chicago native and the first American pope. He was elected as the 267th pontiff, following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!