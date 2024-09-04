Harry Styles or Shaboozey? Vote for your faves in People's Sexiest Man Alive Readers' Choice Poll

If you've ever gotten angry at People magazine's pick for the Sexiest Man Alive, you'll be glad to know you now have a say in who ends up in this year's edition — and you can vote for some of your favorite artists while making your voice heard.

People's Sexiest Man Alive Readers' Choice Poll is now open, and you can vote for the guys you think are the sexiest in 15 different categories. The mag will presumably take this into account when it reveals its Sexiest Men issue in November.

Each category has four choices. In the sexiest musician category, it's Harry Styles, Shaboozey, Zach Bryan and singer/songwriter ROLE MODEL. Justin Bieber is one of the choices in the category of sexiest new dad, and Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, is among the choices for sexiest podcast host along with his brother, Jason.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas and Troye Sivan are among the choices in the category "Who makes BRAT look sexiest?" along with Sabrina Carpenter's man, Barry Keoghan. Post Malone and Bad Bunny are among the choices in the category of "Who's got the sexiest tattoos?"

Voting closes Sept. 20, and you can vote as many times as you want before then.

