Harry Styles says his new album is his attempt to 'recreate [what] I had on the dance floor'

If what Harry Styles says about his new album is true, then get ready to put on your dancing shoes.

In a discussion for Runner's World with Haruki Murakami, author of the book What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, Harry says his new album was inspired by the time he recently spent traveling for fun for the first time in his life. He went to Japan, Spain and Germany, where he fell in love with Berlin and its dance clubs.

"Good electronic music is so good, you know. ... When you're out at night, it's such a community, but you're also watching people have such individual experiences," he tells Murakami.

So when he made Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry says, "I wanted to recreate [what] I had on the dance floor, being lost in instrumentation and the musicality. It was so immersive, like, this is how I want to feel when I'm on stage too."

"I don't want it to feel like a sermon I'm delivering," he adds. "I wanted it to feel like, oh, we're in this music together. Like I'm in it with you."

But Harry has some trepidation about actually releasing the album.

"I think there's a point when you're making something, when it feels so pure to you; a really beautiful moment where it's finished and it's just yours," he explains. "Then there's almost a sadness at the handing-over. You have to let it go, like sending your kid off to school, and then it feels somewhat detached from you."

But Harry says he recently realized "how much of people's responses to it are not necessarily about me at all."

"I think there's freedom in realizing that actually my job is to let people watch while I ask the questions," he says. "Because questions are more interesting than answers."

