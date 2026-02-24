Hear a clip of RAYE's 'Where Is My Husband!" follow-up song

RAYE is about to drop a new song on Friday, but you can hear a snippet of it now.

RAYE posted a TikTok video of herself lip-synching to the ballad while wearing a strapless black dress and a veil. She captioned it, "The 2nd song from my 2nd album," adding #NightingaleLane. According to Setlist.fm, she's been performing a new song of that title since she kicked off her tour in January.

"Somebody loved me once, and someday/ Somebody will again," she sings. "Like the way you loved me/ on Nightingale Lane."

The song will appear on RAYE's upcoming album, This Music May Contain Hope, which is coming out March 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.