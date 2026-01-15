Hear Jelly Roll's new song in trailer for animated film 'GOAT,' featuring his voice acting debut

Jelly Roll is the G.O.A.T. of the new movie GOAT.

The trailer for the new animated film, from the studio that brought you Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and KPop Demon Hunters, is out now and features the song "I'm Good," which Jelly Roll wrote for the film.

In addition, the "Save Me" singer makes his voice acting debut in the film, set in an all-animal world where a goat named Will proves he can play a full-contact sport called "roarball" professionally, despite his small stature. Jelly Roll voices a character called Grizz, who appears to be a bear.

GOAT arrives in theaters Feb. 13, along with the soundtrack that features "I'm Good."

Announcing his involvement on Instagram, Jelly wrote, "can't believe I'm saying this y'all - my voice acting debut is COMING SOON!!! And it gets even cooler, my new song 'I'm Good' ... is what you're hearing in this trailer. God is so, so good."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.