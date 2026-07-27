'Hell' yeah: Gracie Abrams scores first #1 album

Forget about "Hit the Wall" -- Gracie Abrams has hit #1 on the Billboard album chart.

Her third full-length project, Daughter From Hell, has debuted on top of the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 124,000 units, making it her best sales week to date by units. Her previous album, The Secret of Us, debuted at #2 in 2024.

Reacting to the news, Gracie wrote on her Instagram Story, "Whoa thank you so much this is nuts and entirely your doing!!!"

So far this year, Gracie is the sixth act to score their first #1 album, following Noah Kahan, country stars Ella Langley and Megan Moroney, rapper Don Toliver and metal legends Megadeth.

Gracie's Look at My Life Tour gets underway Dec. 2 in Denver, Colorado.

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