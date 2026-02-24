Hits by Teddy Swims, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello featured in part 2 of 'Bridgerton' season 4

Part 2 of the fourth season of Bridgerton is hitting Netflix on Thursday, and in advance of that, the list of songs you'll hear in the back half of the season has been revealed.

Episode 5 will include classical-inspired string versions of Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" by Gemini Strings, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" by Vitamin String Quartet, and Charli XCX's "360" for cello obligato and string quartet by Peter Gregson.

Episode 6 leans more classic rock, featuring a cover of The Cars' "Just What I Needed" by Altum Quartet and Sting's "Fields of Gold" by Music Lab Collective. Episode 7 contains no pop covers.

The season ends with episode 8 and a version of Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" by Strings from Paris, and "The Night We Met" by Lord Huron, recorded by Joni Fuller.

The full soundtrack for part 2 will be available on streaming services Thursday.

Bridgerton season 4 centers around Benedict Bridgerton's pursuit of a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball and then unsuccessfully attempts to track down, never realizing she's been right under his nose the whole time.

