How much house does $500,000 buy you in Deltona?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL. (Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Deltona?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Deltona right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164
- Price: $499,999
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,613
- See 155 Ullian Trl, Palm Coast, FL 32164 on Redfin.com

276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,739
- See 276 Farmbrook Rd, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,059
- See 424 Riverview Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,999
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,136
- See 53 Saint Andrews Ct, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,338
- See 3114 Meleto Blvd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,203
- See 2870 Isles Way, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,818
- See 205 Rosedale Dr, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com

320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,854
- See 320 Birkdale Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,790
- See 41 Reverie Dr N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- See 101 Links Terrace Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,267
- See 2128 Raglan Cir, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,952
- See 4672 Riverwalk Village Ct, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- See 15 Carrington Ln, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,575
- See 4 Creek Bluff Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 on Redfin.com

6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,310
- See 6167 Half Moon Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $499,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,182
- See 3245 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- See 1873 Carrin St, Deltona, FL 32738 on Redfin.com

5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,068
- See 5950 Katona Dr, Port Orange, FL 32127 on Redfin.com

418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,992
- See 418 Aquamarine Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 on Redfin.com

33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,974
- See 33 Sea Harbor Dr E, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on Redfin.com

1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 1219 Wayne Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
- Price: $499,950
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,716
- See 3651 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com

35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,696
- See 35 Ocean Crest Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,344
- See 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Price: $499,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,369
- See 6 Blue Grotto Pl, Palm Coast, FL 32137 on Redfin.com

343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,824
- See 343 Sweet Bay Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 on Redfin.com

1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
- Price: $499,990
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,264
- See 1601 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136 on Redfin.com

3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,157
- See 3601 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 on Redfin.com

4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 965
- See 4153 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com

3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
- Price: $499,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 912
- See 3801 S Atlantic Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!