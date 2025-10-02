How much house does $500,000 buy you in Sebring?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Sebring?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Sebring right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

104 Ballard Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $489,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,273

- See 104 Ballard Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

209 Figi Way Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $499,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,633

- See 209 Figi Way Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

2316 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $489,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,859

- See 2316 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

302 Garrett Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $494,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,980

- See 302 Garrett Rd, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

3107 Divot Rd, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $479,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,984

- See 3107 Divot Rd, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,649

- See 6931 San Bruno Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

1745 County Road 29, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,883

- See 1745 County Road 29, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

1282 Lake Lotela Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $495,950

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,345

- See 1282 Lake Lotela Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

1906 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,359

- See 1906 Sunrise Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

4032 Carter Creek Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,808

- See 4032 Carter Creek Dr, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

3116 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,559

- See 3116 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com

3151 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875

- Price: $485,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,147

- See 3151 Wynstone Ct, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com

4983 San Lorenzo Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $480,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,739

- See 4983 San Lorenzo Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

855 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,891

- See 855 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

2612 Lost Ball Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,794

- See 2612 Lost Ball Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

1743 Citadel St, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,717

- See 1743 Citadel St, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

301 S Wells Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,501

- See 301 S Wells Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

5009 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,253

- See 5009 Magnolia Pl, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

1036 Greenway Ter, Sebring, FL 33876

- Price: $474,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,176

- See 1036 Greenway Ter, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com

4331 Duffer Loop, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,966

- See 4331 Duffer Loop, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

5047 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring, FL 33875

- Price: $479,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,374

- See 5047 Strafford Oaks Dr, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com

2142 Dog Leg Dr, Sebring, FL 33872

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,352

- See 2142 Dog Leg Dr, Sebring, FL 33872 on Redfin.com

424 Holly Dr, Sebring, FL 33876

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,125

- See 424 Holly Dr, Sebring, FL 33876 on Redfin.com

103 Citrus Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $490,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,956

- See 103 Citrus Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

901 S Lotela Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825

- Price: $475,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,908

- See 901 S Lotela Ave, Avon Park, FL 33825 on Redfin.com

200 Anderson St Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,801

- See 200 Anderson St Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

920 Lake Dr E, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,664

- See 920 Lake Dr E, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

125 Otter Trl, Sebring, FL 33875

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,316

- See 125 Otter Trl, Sebring, FL 33875 on Redfin.com

125 Orange Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $480,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,712

- See 125 Orange Rd Ne, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

542 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,000

- See 542 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852 on Redfin.com

