Imagine Dragons announces Las Vegas New Year's Eve show

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons will be celebrating New Year's Eve with a hometown show.

The "Radioactive" band has announced a concert on Dec. 31 at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit VenetianLasVegas.com.

You can also catch Imagine Dragons live before 2024 turns to 2025 on their ongoing U.S. tour, which concludes Oct. 27 in Los Angeles. The outing supports ID's new album, Loom.

