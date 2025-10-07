Items from Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Lambert up for grabs at GLAAD auction

Items and experiences from Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Lambert and Sam Smith are up for grabs at a new charity auction organized by GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization.

The auction is running through Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. ET on eBay, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit GLAAD's mission to increase acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

Among the items on sale are a GUTS World Tour book autographed by Olivia; a jacket from the 2019 Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour autographed by Adam; two tickets and a meet & greet with KATSEYE during their Beautiful Chaos tour; two tickets and a meet & greet with Sam during his To Be Free residency in San Francisco; and two tickets and a meet & greet to see Brandy and Monica on their The Boy Is Mine tour.

Even noted gay icon Barbra Streisand has donated to the auction. You can bid on a signed vinyl copy of her latest album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two. It features the diva singing with Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Sam, Hozier, Seal, Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney.

Oct. 16, the day the auction closes, is GLAAD's annual Spirit Day, during which allies and members of the LGBTQ community are encouraged to wear purple to show their support and to speak out against bullying.

