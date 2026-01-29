Jason Derulo says fans will see 'the new version of me' on tour, even if they don't go in person

Following the release of The Last Dance (Part 1), Jason Derulo has dropped a new video for one of its songs, "Sexy For Me." He says the clip — along with his new tour, which kicks off Thursday — will give fans a look at his "next chapter."

Of the clip, which features Jason and a group of scantily clad women, he tells ABC Audio, "There's a ton of dance in it. My fans love when I'm really, really dancing in videos. And it's been a while since I've danced quite like this. ... This is some next-level dancing and vibes."

As for the tour, which is currently limited to the U.K. and Europe, he says, "What's interesting is you'll see the new version of me on tour" — even if he doesn't make its way to North America.

"I feel like with social media, you're able to see somebody's show without even going," he laughs. "So I think people will get a glimpse of what is to come."

He adds that the video also offers a peek at his new era.

"While the audio feels nostalgic, the look and feel of the [tour] performance and music video" is "of the next chapter," he notes.

That "next chapter" means he's closing the book on what's come before, but looking back, Jason says he has plenty to be proud of.

"I think it's incredible to be part of people's lives when people are coming to me and saying, 'Marry Me' is the song that I used to propose to my wife, or 'Ridin' Solo' helped me through a breakup or 'Savage Love' got me through the pandemic, or 'Swalla' [and] 'Talk Dirty' are my club anthems," he told ABC Audio.

"Being a part of people's lives, I think is pretty crazy."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

