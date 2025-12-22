Jason Kelce says 'we'll see' if he keeps his shirt on at Taylor and Travis' wedding

Jason Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, January 21, 2024, Orchard Park, New York. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making up their wedding list, they should keep in mind that Travis' brother Jason Kelce sounds like a nightmare guest -- based on his own description of himself.

Asked by the Wall Street Journal what kind of wedding guest he is, Jason said he's "evolved quite greatly" since he got married. "Early on, I went to a wedding with just a Target graphic T-shirt. I've taken my shirts off at weddings," he recalled.

"I've broken things. I dropped one of my buddy's bridesmaids on her head. It's gone south at a couple weddings. But somehow I keep getting invited back to peoples' weddings. I'm a good time, usually," he continued. "But since being with [my wife] Kylie [Kelce], it's been much more tame."

But considering that the first time Jason met Taylor was at that Buffalo Bills game where he took his shirt off, he can't promise anything.

"We’ll see if the shirt stays on or off," he said. "I think if my shirt comes off, Kylie will be very upset about that."

Jason also said that while he admires Taylor's business acumen, he doesn't look to her for advice.

"We’ve tried to keep a lot of that out of the relationship," he said. "I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids, and we try to leave that relationship where it should be, there."

However, he noted, "Watching her operate, watching her savviness ... the level at which she takes control over a lot of different aspects but also allowing people to be experts in their own right, I think that a lot of that stuff is fun to watch."

