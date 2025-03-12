Jelly Roll, Doechii, Benson Boone & more to headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

The lineup for the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, taking place April 4-6 at Tower Park in San Antonio, has been set.

The free festival kicks off April 4 with the AT&T Block Party, headlined by Pitbull and Doechii. On April 5, the Coca-Cola LIVE! event features Jelly Roll and T-Pain.

On April 6, the Capital One JamFest® event features country superstar Chris Stapleton as headliner. Benson Boone is also on the bill; he'll sing his new hit "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else."

For full details of each event, visit ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

