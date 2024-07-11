Jelly Roll duets with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean at his first international solo show

Jelly Roll played his first-ever solo show outside the U.S. in Toronto on July 10, and brought a special guest onstage to mark the occasion.

About halfway through the show, Jelly brought Backstreet Boy AJ McLean onstage, and the two launched into a version of -- what else? -- "I Want It That Way." The delighted audience sang along with the chorus.

Jelly hadn't previously performed outside the U.S. because of visa restrictions due to his past arrest record, which he's been very open about. Billboard reports he told the crowd Wednesday night, "I can't tell ya'll how unreal this was man. I kind of gave up hope that they were ever going to let me into Canada. Man, I couldn't have asked for a better reception."

Fan-shot video also showed the "Need a Favor" singer raving about the things he loved about Canada, where he's been performing this week. "Cover the kids' ears, but the weed has been incredible, the people have been great. And I mean, I never had poutine until yesterday," he said. "I'm sorry I was late to the party, but I will take it home and make a tradition of throwing gravy on my fries."

Jelly Roll's next date is tonight, July 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, as part of Morgan Wallen's current One Night at a Time tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.