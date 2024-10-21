Jelly Roll scores #1 debut with new album 'Beautifully Broken'

Jelly Roll may sing "I Am Not Okay," but we bet he's feeling pretty good now that his album Beautifully Broken has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The singer's second top 10 album, following 2023's Whitsitt Chapel, sold 161,000 units, giving him his best sales week ever. It's also the third-largest sales week in units for any country album in 2024, following Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and Post Malone's F-1 Trillion, the latter of which Jelly Roll coincidentally appears on.

Beautifully Broken includes Jelly's hits "I Am Not Okay," "Liar" and his duet with mgk, "Lonely Road." Jelly also charted this year with collaborations with Eminem and Falling in Reverse.

Elsewhere on the chart, Charlie XCX's Brat jumps from #14 to #3, thanks to the release of the remix version, Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.

