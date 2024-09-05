Justin Bieber is writing and recording new music, says collaborator

Being a new father has got to be keeping Justin Bieber pretty busy, but it turns out that he has been thinking about his music career amid all the excitement.

Michael Gordon, the producer, singer and guitarist who goes by the name Mk.gee, has been working with Justin on new music. Mk.gee's celebrity fans include John Mayer, Charlie Puth, Frank Ocean and three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Eric Clapton, who compared his innovative style to Prince.

According to The New York Times, Mk.gee has been "writing and recording" with Justin, who is, according to the Times, "at a creative crossroads." Or, as Mk.gee says, "He's searching."

“Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,” Mk.gee added of Justin. “You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

Justin hasn't released a solo single since 2021's "Ghost," though he has collaborated with a number of artists since then, including Kehlani, Don Toliver and SZA. His most recent album was 2021's Justice.

