Justin Bieber releases 'SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 1)'

You loved the livestream -- now get the album.

Justin Bieber's career-boosting Coachella headlining performance on April 11 has been released as a live concert recording called SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 1). It features songs from his most recent albums SWAG and SWAG II, including duets with the guests he welcomed to the stage that night, such as The Kid LAROI, Wizkid and Tems.

Both of Justin's Coachella performances, which also incorporated archival YouTube footage from throughout his career, drew 147 million global views, and boosted his streams by nearly 1,800%. At one point, 21 of his songs entered the Spotify Global Top 200 chart, while seven of his albums appeared on the Billboard 200 chart. Plus, after he performed "Beauty and a Beat" during that first weekend, the fan favorite hit #1 on several Billboard global charts.

If you want to relive the experience, the live video performance will repeat on Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. EST on Justin's YouTube channel.

Here's the track list for SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 1):

"ALL I CAN TAKE"

"SPEED DEMON"

"FIRST PLACE"

"GO BABY"

"BUTTERFLIES"

"WALKING AWAY"

"ALL THE WAY"

"405"

"TOO LONG"

"PETTING ZOO"

"I DO"

"STAY" with The Kid LAROI

"THINGS YOU DO" (Acoustic)

"GLORY VOICE MEMO" (Acoustic)

"ZUMA HOUSE" (Acoustic)

"DOTTED LINE" (Acoustic)

"EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH" (Acoustic)

"YUKON"

"DEVOTION" with Dijon

"I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL" with Tems

"ESSENCE" with Wizkid and Tems

"DAISIES" with Mk.gee

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