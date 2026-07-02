Justin Bieber releasing Coachella weekend two live album

Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

More Justin Bieber music is getting closer and closer and closer.

The singer announced on social media that a Coachella weekend two live album is coming Friday. It follows SWAG LIVE FROM COACHELLA (WEEKEND 1), which dropped last week.

“friday weeknd 2 live stream and albummm. see u then,” Justin captioned his post.

For his second weekend at the festival on April 18, he brought out SZA for her "Snooze" remix, and Big Sean to perform "As Long as You Love Me" and "No Pressure." Sexyy Red also popped up for "Sweet Spot," while Dijon was on hand for "Devotion."

That was also the performance that included a special appearance by Bieber superfan Billie Eilish, who was invited onstage to be Justin’s “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Both of Justin's Coachella performances, which also incorporated archival YouTube footage from throughout his career, drew 147 million global views and boosted his streams by nearly 1,800%.

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