Justin Bieber to paparazzi: 'This has to stop'

TheStewartofNY/GC Images
By Andrea Tuccillo
Justin Bieber has had enough of the paparazzi.

The singer posted a video to his Instagram showing the photogs snapping pictures of him as he tries to make his way to a waiting car. "Look at these guys, man," Justin repeats as camera lights flash all around.

“This has to stop,” he captioned the video.

Justin later posted a message on Instagram, writing that "everyone is telling me to move from LA."

“U think I’m gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?” he wrote. “How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?”
“I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood,” he continued. “It’s embarrassing but with that said, I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son.”
Justin concludes by writing that he just wants to learn and “be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY.”

