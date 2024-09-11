Justin Timberlake to resolve DWI charge

It didn't ruin the tour, and now it appears as though Justin Timberlake's DWI charge isn't going to ruin his fall, either.

Justin has reached a deal to resolve the DWI charge in Sag Harbor, New York, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. He's expected to appear Friday in Sag Harbor Village court to plead guilty and pay a fine, resolving the misdemeanor charges, the sources said.

As previously reported, Justin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the town in New York's Hamptons on June 18. According to Sag Harbor Village police, he was pulled over after leaving the American Hotel; he drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic. According to the criminal complaint, he told the arresting officer he'd only had one drink.

Justin, 43, was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

Following the incident, several Sag Harbor businesses started capitalizing on "Timberlake tourism," Page Six reported. Art galleries began selling Andy Warhol-inspired prints based on Justin's mugshot at $520 a pop, while tourists visited the American Hotel to order a "JT special" — the martini that the singer reportedly downed before the arrest.

The latest North American leg of Justin's tour is set to conclude Dec. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri.

