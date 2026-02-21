KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman taking hiatus for 'health and wellbeing'

KATSEYE (Manon Bannerman third from right) at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 1, 2026 (Alberto Rodriguez/CBS)

KATSEYE's meteoric wise has apparently inspired one member to slow down.

A message on the Grammy-nominated group's Weverse fan community site on Friday night announced that Manon Bannerman will be "taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing."

The decision came after "open and thoughtful conversations together," read the message. It continued, "We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us."

"The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right," the message concluded.

"Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding." The message was signed HxG, referring to the group's record labels, HYBE and Geffen.

Manon, born in Switzerland, is one of KATSEYE's six members.

