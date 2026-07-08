'KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS' hitting theaters in August

KATSEYE is eyeing a theatrical release.

A new film about the girl group, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, will be hitting theaters for a limited engagement starting Aug. 12.

The film will include never-before-seen footage, fan videos and interviews with the group members. According to a press release, it will explore “the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom,” known as EYEKONS.

“KATSEYE’s first-ever cinema event celebrates the passionate EYEKONS community that has embraced KATSEYE’s journey from the group's formation to becoming one of pop’s most exciting new global acts,” Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, says in a statement. “We are excited to bring the fandom together in theaters around the world for a shared, immersive experience.”

Tickets go on sale July 15.

The group's third EP, WILD, comes out Aug. 14. Their sold-out KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR kicks off Sept. 1.

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