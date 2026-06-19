Katy Perry crowd-surfs inside giant water bottle, declines exes' calls at first Out of Office tour show

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Tribeca Festival premiere of 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour' on June 8, 2026 in New York City. (Manny Carabel/WireImage)

Katy Perry has created an entirely new show, complete with new props, for her festival run this summer, which she's dubbed the Out of Office Tour.

During her performance of "I Kissed a Girl" in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, on Thursday — her first show of the tour — Katy climbed into a giant water bottle labeled "Katyade" and went crowd-surfing, to the delight of fans. She also gave her new single "Watch It Burn" its live debut, ahead of its release on June 25.

While singing "Never Really Over," she stood next to an enormous iPhone and didn't answer calls from, among others, the initials "JM," "RB" and "OB." Those seemingly stood for her ex-boyfriend John Mayer, her ex-husband Russell Brand and her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

But when the caller displayed as "JPJT" — which stands for Justin Pierre James Trudeau, Katy's boyfriend, who she calls "the love of my life" — she hit "accept."

According to MundoAmerica.com, another part of the show featured Katy getting a fake phone call from her daughter during the song "All the Love."

Katy's costumes included a long white shirt sporting the words "I am not a robot" with a sequined American flag tie and Canadian flag cufflinks, and a two-piece top and skirt that was a near-replica of an outfit she wore in 2009.

Her setlist was also different from her 2025 Lifetimes Tour, which is coming to screens this summer as a live concert film. In addition to all her biggest hits — from "Roar" and "Firework" to "Teenage Dream" — the new setlist included "Harleys in Hawaii," "Thinking of You," "Never Really Over" and a cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song "Heads Will Roll."

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