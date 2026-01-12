Kelly Clarkson acknowledges that the past year has been 'a lot' for her family

In 2025, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children River Blackstock and Remy Blackstock, passed away from cancer at age 48. Kelly says that something that seems to have helped them through that tough time is "snuggling."

In a video in which she answers fans' questions, Kelly was asked, "What is one thing you do every day that brings you joy?" She responded, "Oh my God, snuggle! Look, my kids, they're 9 and 11, they're at kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles."

"There's been a lot for our family, recently," Kelly continued. "And so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit."

"So it's my two dogs, my two kids and me. It's a lot. It's been really special, though, because it's like the conversations you have during that are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."

Kelly also said, in response to more fan questions, that the one song of hers she wishes she could rerecord is "Miss Independent"; the artist she's been listening to lately is "back to friends" singer sombr; and she feels she's still the same 19-year-old kid who won American Idol almost 25 years ago.

