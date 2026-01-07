Lady Gaga, Conan Gray, KATSEYE receive GLAAD Media Award nominations

Lady Gaga and Conan Gray are among the nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which honor LGBTQ visibility in media.

The two artists are both nominated in the outstanding music artist category, Gaga for her album MAYHEM, and Conan for album Wishbone. Also nominated in the same category are Maren Morris for her album DREAMSICLE, Reneé Rapp for her album Bite Me, and Elton John, along with Brandi Carlile, for their joint album Who Believes in Angels?

KATSEYE, as well as Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, who put out his debut album last year, are among the nominees for outstanding breakthrough music artist.

Chappell Roan and Reneé Rapp are also tangentially nominated. Chappell's episode of Call Her Daddy, titled Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me? is nominated for outstanding podcast episode, as is Reneé's episode of Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang.

The 37th GLAAD Media Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5.

