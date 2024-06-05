Lady Gaga denies pregnancy rumors by quoting Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga is apparently listening to The Tortured Poets Department while battling pregnancy rumors.

After photos of Gaga at her sister's wedding displaying what some said looked like a baby bump went viral, she took to TikTok the night of June 4 to deny she's expecting. She posted a video in which she smiles and lip-syncs to a viral TikTok sound: "I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

The caption laid over the video reads, "not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym." That, of course, is a reference to Taylor Swift's TTPD song "Down Bad." Taylor was recently the subject of pregnancy rumors as well.

Gaga then posted the URL for the voting registration site Headcount.org. In the caption, she wrote, "Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org."

The star, who'll be seen in the upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, recently teased new music at the end of her Chromatica Ball concert film, now streaming on Max. At the end, you see the words "LG7 Gaga Returns."

