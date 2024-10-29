Lady Gaga dropping not one but two videos Tuesday

On Oct. 28, Lady Gaga teased that there was a lot more to come for fans, and now she's delivering on that promise.

She announced on Oct. 29 that she'll be dropping not one but two videos: a version of her hit duet with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile," recorded live in Las Vegas and the video for her new single, "Disease." Both videos arrive Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

"Die With a Smile" was a standalone single that Gaga and Bruno released earlier this year, along with a video that shows them in matching costumes, performing on a '60s-era TV show. It's since become a top 10 hit. On the Halloween episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, airing Oct. 31, one of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' many costumes will be Gaga and Bruno in that video.

"Disease" is the first taste of Gaga's upcoming album, which she refers to as LG7. It's due out next year. So far, she's only released a brief clip, which shows a dark-haired Gaga fleeing as a car bears down on her.

