Lady Gaga is currently 'making a lot of music,' is 'grateful' for Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga released her album Mayhem in March, but she's already back in the studio working on something new — and apparently, she's been doing it in between tour dates.
Speaking on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, Gaga says, "I've been making a lot of music, and it's kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you're energetically just right where you need to be."
Gaga's set to resume her Mayhem Ball in January. In February, she'll be competing for seven Grammys — she's been nominated for Mayhem, as well as her album Harlequin.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.