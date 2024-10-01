Lady Gaga says fiancé Michael Polansky is her "best friend"

Lady Gaga can't stop gushing about her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

At the premiere of her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga told People, "I just love my fiancé so much. He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes."

As previously reported, Polansky is a co-executive producer on Gaga's new album, Harlequin, a companion to the film. But People notes that he's also credited as a co-writer on a number of the album's songs: "Good Morning," "Get Happy," "Oh, When the Saints" and "If My Friends Could See Me Now." As People points out, these particular songs are standards written decades ago, but they've been "updated sonically and lyrically."

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Sept. 27, Gaga talked about Michael's proposal, noting that because he popped the question on April 1, "I thought he was joking."

"He was not," she added.

Gaga also discussed the fact that the couple was outed during the Paris Olympics, when cameras captured her introducing Michael to the French prime minister as "my fiancé."

"I was trying to keep it hidden, but then, you know, they announced it to everyone," she laughed. "But that was fun."

So far, there are no wedding plans. Gaga's got a busy year ahead of her: In addition to Joker's arrival in theaters on Oct. 4, she's going to release a new single in October and a new album in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.