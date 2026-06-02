Lady Gaga song tops 'Billboard''s Greatest LGBTQ Anthems of All Time list

Lady Gaga speaks onstage during Pride Live's 2019 Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Pride Live)

Happy Pride Month! In honor of the occasion, Billboard has put together a list of the 100 Greatest LGBTQ Anthems of All Time, with Lady Gaga topping the list.

Mother Monster's 2011 song "Born This Way" is #1 on the list, which is a mixture of songs by queer artists, songs by gay icons, songs that are popular with the gay community and songs by allies that, as Billboard puts it, "mirror our struggles with self-acceptance and social rejection."

The top 10 also includes Diana Ross' 1980 hit "I'm Coming Out," which was specifically written by Chic's Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards for Ross' gay fans. Madonna's "Vogue," Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" and Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" are in the top 10, as well.

Other songs that made the list include:

Gloria Gaynor, "I Will Survive"

Donna Summer, "I Feel Love"

Elton John, "I'm Still Standing"

Tracy Chapman, "Fast Car"

Thelma Houston, "Don't Leave Me This Way"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy"

George Michael, "Freedom '90"

Idina Menzel, "Let It Go" from Frozen

Melissa Etheridge, "Come to My Window"

Frankie Goes to Hollywood, "Relax"

Cher, "If I Could Turn Back Time"

Whitney Houston, "It's Not Right But It's Okay"

Christina Aguilera, "Beautiful"

Pink, "Raise Your Glass"

ABBA, "Dancing Queen"

Sister Sledge, "We Are Family"

Mariah Carey, "Make It Happen"

Katy Perry, "Firework"

Sara Bareilles, "Brave"

The Weather Girls, "It's Raining Men"

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