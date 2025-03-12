On 'Las Culturistas,' Lady Gaga describes how her fiancé makes her 'feel seen'

Lady Gaga's been talking a lot about how she knew her fiancé, Michael Polansky, was the right guy for her — and she shared some additional reasons on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and SNL's Bowen Yang.

"The first few years that we were together I wasn't in the studio and when he saw me start to make music, he was like, 'Oh my God, I've never seen you happier than when you're making music,'" she tells Matt and Bowen. "I felt very seen by that."

"And I think why it is so important to me is when you grow up in the public eye, as you know, there's things that people grow to like about you, but there's things that they don't know about you," she continues. "Like, they don't know the you that's, like, maybe deep in reflection at home working on something — they know the outward-facing you."

"So it feels really nice to be seen by someone for the thing that you do alone that makes you special, that's your gift, right? Like, the thing the world doesn't see.”

Gaga also shared an interesting tidbit: When she writes a song she sometimes imagines someone else singing it, because, she explains, "it helps me to kind of embody the spirit of a superstar."

"'Cause I didn't always feel very confident as a kid and that stayed with me my whole life," she reveals. "So, during the writing process, like, when I wrote 'Born This Way,' I was thinking about Whitney Houston."

